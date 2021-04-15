Google Local Inventory Snippets Tests Store Location

Google Search can now not only show product results with images, and not only the ratings, pricing and if the product in stock but now Google is also showing if there is a nearby store that is open with that product.

Here is a screenshot of this from Brian Freiesleben that he posted on Twitter.

Also Valentin spotted this earlier:

I cannot replicate this but it makes sense. If you want the product now and the store has it in stock, why not show a link to the local listing to that store under the snippet. Personally, I'd like to see that link to where it says "in stock" as opposed to pushing down the rest of the results so much.

We also recently saw local results in people also ask.

