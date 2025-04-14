Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched a new ad strength best practices guidelines document. Google Search is testing an "Ask a follow up" feature. Google has product carousel recommended by articles sections. Bing is testing gray backgrounds for favicons. Bing is tested related searches with trending icons. I am offline today, so this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

New Google Ad Strength Guide Best Practices

Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.

Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads. Google Ask A Follow-Up Search Box

Google is testing yet another search feature that generates new queries on Google Search. This one is named "Ask a follow-up" and they are sported with the Gemini stars next to them.

Google is testing yet another search feature that generates new queries on Google Search. This one is named "Ask a follow-up" and they are sported with the Gemini stars next to them. Bing Tests Dark Gray Favicons Backgrounds

Microsoft is testing yet another variation for its favicons in the Bing Search snippets. This one uses a dark gray background, with a circle formatted favicon, next to the search result snippets.

Microsoft is testing yet another variation for its favicons in the Bing Search snippets. This one uses a dark gray background, with a circle formatted favicon, next to the search result snippets. Google Product Carousel Recommended By Article Carousel

Google is experimenting more with shopping carousels, this time, showing products and then which articles are recommending those products. These can be shown in best of articles and recommended in articles.

Google is experimenting more with shopping carousels, this time, showing products and then which articles are recommending those products. These can be shown in best of articles and recommended in articles. Bing Related Searches Tests Trending Icon

Microsoft is testing trending icons on Bing Search's related searches section. We've seen both Google and Bing use trending icons in various search features over the years, but now Bing is testing them on the related searches feature.

Microsoft is testing trending icons on Bing Search's related searches section. We've seen both Google and Bing use trending icons in various search features over the years, but now Bing is testing them on the related searches feature. Doogler Google Dog Desk

Here is a photo of a new desk setup at one of the Google office. It looks like Google makes it dog friendly for this Doogler, Google dog. You can see the dog bed, dog indoor fence with the paws and more.

Here is a photo of a new desk setup at one of the Google office. It looks like Google makes it dog friendly for this Doogler, Google dog. You can see the dog bed, dog indoor fence with the paws and more. Programming Note: Offline For Passover Today

This is a programming note that I am completely offline for the Passover holiday today. In fact, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today - so you know I am offline. Passover is/was Sunday and Monday, April 13th and 14th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.