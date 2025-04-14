Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched a new ad strength best practices guidelines document. Google Search is testing an "Ask a follow up" feature. Google has product carousel recommended by articles sections. Bing is testing gray backgrounds for favicons. Bing is tested related searches with trending icons. I am offline today, so this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
New Google Ad Strength Guide Best Practices
Google released a new Google Ads ad strength guide and best practices document. The document should help you improve your overall ad strength in Google Ads.
-
Google Ask A Follow-Up Search Box
Google is testing yet another search feature that generates new queries on Google Search. This one is named "Ask a follow-up" and they are sported with the Gemini stars next to them.
-
Bing Tests Dark Gray Favicons Backgrounds
Microsoft is testing yet another variation for its favicons in the Bing Search snippets. This one uses a dark gray background, with a circle formatted favicon, next to the search result snippets.
-
Google Product Carousel Recommended By Article Carousel
Google is experimenting more with shopping carousels, this time, showing products and then which articles are recommending those products. These can be shown in best of articles and recommended in articles.
-
Bing Related Searches Tests Trending Icon
Microsoft is testing trending icons on Bing Search's related searches section. We've seen both Google and Bing use trending icons in various search features over the years, but now Bing is testing them on the related searches feature.
-
Doogler Google Dog Desk
Here is a photo of a new desk setup at one of the Google office. It looks like Google makes it dog friendly for this Doogler, Google dog. You can see the dog bed, dog indoor fence with the paws and more.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Passover Today
This is a programming note that I am completely offline for the Passover holiday today. In fact, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today - so you know I am offline. Passover is/was Sunday and Monday, April 13th and 14th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.
