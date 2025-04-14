Google is experimenting more with shopping carousels, this time, showing products and then which articles are recommending those products. These can be shown in best of articles and recommended in articles.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted screenshots on X and SERP Notes - he wrote, "Google is now testing out a new type of free listings product grid on mobile. Instead of the standard grid types, Google is instead testing out a carousel of listings that have been either recommended within articles or within "best-of" articles."

Here are some of those screenshots:

I kind of like this format - what do you all think?

Forum discussion at X.