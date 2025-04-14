Microsoft is testing yet another variation for its favicons in the Bing Search snippets. This one uses a dark gray background, with a circle formatted favicon, next to the search result snippets.

This was spotted by both Sachin Patel on X and Khushal Bherwani on X but I can replicate this myself - here is my screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

Bing Search Tests gray background Favicons In Search Results @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/1gbjlUjv06 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 9, 2025

🆕 Bing is testing a new ad format where the favicon is highlighted with a darker grey background.



This change could help ads stand out more clearly in search result. pic.twitter.com/xf0G2ByPHQ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 9, 2025

I really have no opinion on this test.

