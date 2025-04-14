Bing Related Searches Tests Trending Icon

Microsoft is testing trending icons on Bing Search's related searches section. We've seen both Google and Bing use trending icons in various search features over the years, but now Bing is testing them on the related searches feature.

Sachin Patel posted this on X a couple of weeks ago and Khushal Bherwani also posted this more recently on X. Here is a screenshot:

Bing Related Searches Trending Icons

Here are more examples:

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Passover holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

