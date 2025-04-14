Microsoft is testing trending icons on Bing Search's related searches section. We've seen both Google and Bing use trending icons in various search features over the years, but now Bing is testing them on the related searches feature.

Sachin Patel posted this on X a couple of weeks ago and Khushal Bherwani also posted this more recently on X. Here is a screenshot:

Here are more examples:

Bing has added a new icon in related search, possibly indicating trending topics. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Zfzu5wB6th — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 25, 2025

🆕 Bing with Trending arrow at related searches section.



Here is snap of test and without test window for same search query. pic.twitter.com/FArlojHwve — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 7, 2025

