Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2021

Apr 14, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Products Reviews Update Refreshes Won't Likely All Be Announced/Confirmed
    Another tidbit I wanted to pull out of my larger story on the Google Product Reviews update was that when Google does refreshes or updates to this algorithm, Google may not announce those updates or even confirm the update has been made.
  • Google Soft 404 Detection Bug May Be Causing Ranking Issues In Google Search
    Over the past several days, I think starting around April 9th, Google made some change to how it detects soft 404s and that change may be causing ranking issues for some sites in Google Search.
  • Google Ads Will Apply Recommendations Automatically If Opted In
    Google announced that it is rolling out the option to apply recommendations automatically, that is, if you opt in to this feature. Google said "many of you that reviewing and implementing recommendations can be time consuming," so Google is going to give you an option to just trust them 100% completely and let Google just apply those recommendations.
  • Google My Business: Edit Your Profile, Hours, Photos & More From Web Search
    In 2017, Google My Business began adding features to let business owners manage their local listings directly in the web search results. In 2020, Google upgraded that and now in 2021, Google added the ability to edit your business profile like hours, category, products, photos, location and more.
  • Google Podcast On Search Serving, Debugging SEO, Hreflang Complexities & More
    Google's John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt published another Search Off The Record podcast and this one talks about how Google (or any search engine) serves results, Gary spent a lot of time on this topic. Martin Splitt spoke about the process he used to demo debugging SEO issues. John Mueller spoke about the complexities of using hreflang and so much more.
  • Google Product Reviews Update May Impact Your Discover Traffic
    Google told us that the product reviews update is a lot like the core update in many ways but it is not a core update. So I asked if like core updates, can the product reviews update impact your Google Discover traffic. The answer is yes, yes it can.
  • Video: Google Parabola String Art
    The other day I shared some photos from the Google Pittsburgh office of a team of artists installing parabola string art. Well, I think it is about done and here, embedded below is a video of it. Not

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Google My Business: Edit Your Profile, Hours, Photos & More From Web Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus