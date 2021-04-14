Google Podcast On Search Serving, Debugging SEO, Hreflang Complexities & More

Google's John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt published another Search Off The Record podcast and this one talks about how Google (or any search engine) serves results, Gary spent a lot of time on this topic. Martin Splitt spoke about the process he used to demo debugging SEO issues. John Mueller spoke about the complexities of using hreflang and so much more.

Honestly, all the topics are super interesting to listen to but I don't think a seasoned SEO will learn anything new from it. But it is worth listening to anyway, it is always enjoyable to listen to these three.

Here is the audio version:

Here is the transcript if you want to read it.

fun fact about this episode: i self censored myself because i said too much 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/DbLtzeuzA1 — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) April 13, 2021

