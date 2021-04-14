Google Ads Will Apply Recommendations Automatically If Opted In

Google announced that it is rolling out the option to apply recommendations automatically, that is, if you opt in to this feature. Google said "many of you that reviewing and implementing recommendations can be time consuming," so Google is going to give you an option to just trust them 100% completely and let Google just apply those recommendations.

Google said "by opting in, we'll apply recommendations of your choice as new opportunities come up." Google is giving you over 17 recommendations to apply automatically and can change these selections or opt out of them at any time, the company said.

Here is what the opt in screen looks like (click to enlarge):

To opt in, click Auto-apply on the top right hand corner of the Recommendations page. If you choose to opt in, note that Google will not increase your budget.

Google will also document these changes in the "History" tab where you can see both when and how many times these recommendations have been applied.

Here is what the history screen looks like (click to enlarge):

Google has a lot more detail on this "feature" at the help document area.

Microsoft Advertising also recently announced something like this as well. And I believe Google has been testing this for some time, which caused a lot of confusion and a bit of anger.

I would make sure to add to your PPC audit list to confirm your new or existing clients did not opt in to this feature.

That is 💯0% my biggest gripe! — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) April 14, 2021

Bit more:

Hi Barry, is it in relation with the auto applied recommandations dashboard? https://t.co/bBrDYPUrKo

If we declined recommendations on the dashboard, does it apply to this new checkbox too?@GinnyMarvin — bastien (@bastien31) April 14, 2021