Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode now supports images as part of your questions. Google Maps shared how it used AI / Gemini to block and remove tons of spam, but was it too aggressive? Google Ads clarified many of its suspension policies. Google Search is showing more AI Overviews. Google "Things to know" also links back to the Google Search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Gains Search With Image Multimodal Capabilities With Lens
    Google announced that AI Mode now lets you search by uploading a photo or image from your device. Before the new AI Mode only allowed you to search with text, but now, like you can with other Google Search features, you can use multimodal capabilities in Lens with AI Mode.
  • Google Things To Know Also Linking Back To More Search Results
    Google Search is not just having its AI Overviews link back to itself but also search features like Things To Know. This is all while Google touts how it is seeing impressive growth in search results (artificially inflated?) and while supposedly prioritizing traffic to publishers (made up also?).
  • Google Maps Blocked 240 Million Fake Reviews, 70 Million Edits, 12 Million Fake Listings In 2024
    Google released its annual metrics on how well it did with fighting spam on Google Maps. In short, Google said it blocked or removed more than 240 million policy-violating reviews, blocked or removed more than 70 million policy-violating edits, removed or blocked more than 12 million fake Business Profiles and placed posting restrictions on more than 900,000 accounts.
  • Google Ads Adds Clarifications To Its Suspension Policies
    Google has updated its Google Ads policies around suspensions yesterday. While no changes have been made to enforcement of these policies, Google has really updated a lot of the content, and examples provided in these policies.
  • Google Search With More AI Overviews
    Pretty much every data provider that tracks AI Overviews in Google Search are showing that Google is showing AI Overviews more often today than they were a month ago. I am sure this is no surprise to many of you, I mean, we see them so often now.
  • Google Refreshes Its Merchant Opportunities Report
    Google announced it has refreshed its Shopping tab listings report which it initially launched in November 2022 and renamed it to the Merchant opportunities report. The refreshed report now includes details about payments methods and store ratings, Google said.
  • Google Kirkland Retro Tech Signage
    Google's Kirkland, Seattle office seems to have a Google sign that I have not seen before. This looks like the Google logo in some sort of retro technology design.

