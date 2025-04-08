Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode now supports images as part of your questions. Google Maps shared how it used AI / Gemini to block and remove tons of spam, but was it too aggressive? Google Ads clarified many of its suspension policies. Google Search is showing more AI Overviews. Google "Things to know" also links back to the Google Search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to use GA4 events to track and measure your KPIs, MarTech

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

ChatGPT vs Perplexity vs Google vs Bing: AI Search Engine Comparison, SE Ranking

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.