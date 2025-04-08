Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Mode now supports images as part of your questions. Google Maps shared how it used AI / Gemini to block and remove tons of spam, but was it too aggressive? Google Ads clarified many of its suspension policies. Google Search is showing more AI Overviews. Google "Things to know" also links back to the Google Search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google AI Mode Gains Search With Image Multimodal Capabilities With Lens
Google announced that AI Mode now lets you search by uploading a photo or image from your device. Before the new AI Mode only allowed you to search with text, but now, like you can with other Google Search features, you can use multimodal capabilities in Lens with AI Mode.
-
Google Things To Know Also Linking Back To More Search Results
Google Search is not just having its AI Overviews link back to itself but also search features like Things To Know. This is all while Google touts how it is seeing impressive growth in search results (artificially inflated?) and while supposedly prioritizing traffic to publishers (made up also?).
-
Google Maps Blocked 240 Million Fake Reviews, 70 Million Edits, 12 Million Fake Listings In 2024
Google released its annual metrics on how well it did with fighting spam on Google Maps. In short, Google said it blocked or removed more than 240 million policy-violating reviews, blocked or removed more than 70 million policy-violating edits, removed or blocked more than 12 million fake Business Profiles and placed posting restrictions on more than 900,000 accounts.
-
Google Ads Adds Clarifications To Its Suspension Policies
Google has updated its Google Ads policies around suspensions yesterday. While no changes have been made to enforcement of these policies, Google has really updated a lot of the content, and examples provided in these policies.
-
Google Search With More AI Overviews
Pretty much every data provider that tracks AI Overviews in Google Search are showing that Google is showing AI Overviews more often today than they were a month ago. I am sure this is no surprise to many of you, I mean, we see them so often now.
-
Google Refreshes Its Merchant Opportunities Report
Google announced it has refreshed its Shopping tab listings report which it initially launched in November 2022 and renamed it to the Merchant opportunities report. The refreshed report now includes details about payments methods and store ratings, Google said.
-
Google Kirkland Retro Tech Signage
Google's Kirkland, Seattle office seems to have a Google sign that I have not seen before. This looks like the Google logo in some sort of retro technology design.
Other Great Search Threads:
- What happens is that if you use many search operators, AI Overviews might not show. In that case, you may prevent them, but you're also going to prevent any web page results that have "AI" on them from showing. Which may or may not, Google Search Liaison On Bluesky
- It's always good to get feedback (aka read rants), but but but, also make sure you're submitting reasonable feedback via the feedback links in the results. The teams working on those features do take a look, especially if it's not just a st, John Mueller on Bluesky
- SEO for Large Websites: there is a forgotten art in sitemap management that allows you to provide additional information about a page. Various additional tags can apply here based on site type, such as including tags for a page rel, Brodie Clark on X
- We're looking forward to bringing this experience to more places around the world -- nothing specific to share just yet!, Rajan Patel on X
- You have 5.8million years to return a product you bought. According to Google Merchant Centre, the most common return window for eCommerce stores is 2,147,483,648 days (or 5.8million years). That beats landfill, right, Mark Tillison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Advertisers pull back from TikTok, boost Meta amid ban uncertainty
- Google AI Mode lets you ask questions with images
- Dealing with Google Ads frustrations: Poor support, suspensions, rising costs
- Google credits Gemini for better detection of fake business reviews and maps spam
- Integrating SEO into omnichannel marketing for seamless engagement
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Even Google Could Feel the Sting of a Trade War, Barron's
- Google is allegedly paying some AI staff to do nothing for a year rather than join rivals, TechCrunch
- Google Says Employees Can Discuss Antitrust Case, New York Times
- Microsoft AI chief sees benefits to AI models that are months behind, CNBC
- Tech C.E.O.s Spent Millions Courting Trump. It Has Yet to Pay Off., New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Google doesn't hate AI content — it hates content that teaches you nothing, AI Disruptor
- 5 Visual Storytelling Trends Shaping Content Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Get Audiences To Invite You Into Their Universe, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google fixes Android zero-days exploited in attacks, 60 other flaws, Bleeping Computer
- How to use Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing, Google Blog
SEO
- 10 Ways to Create Helpful Content + Examples and Checklist, Backlinko
- Google AI Search Shift Leaves Website Makers Feeling ‘Betrayed’, Bloomberg
- How to Tell if an SEO Agency Is Trustworthy [in 5 Steps], SEO dot co
- SEO Recovery Case Study - Lead Gen for YMYL in Finance, Adam Riemer
- How to Add AI Search to Your Enterprise Visibility Strategy, Semrush
- Recovery from a Bing de-indexing, Simon Cox
PPC
- Google Ads Demand Gen Campaigns: Attribution Issues & New Features, Cypress North
- Partner Spotlight: Brainlabs' success with Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
- Unlock Premium Ad Experiences for livestreams with Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI), Google Ads Developer Blog
- Demand-Creation vs. Demand-Converting Marketing, SparkToro
- How To Create Compelling Ad Extensions In Google Ads, PPC Hero
Search Features
- Food for thought: I’ve finally found the best use for Google's AI Overview, Android Authority
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.