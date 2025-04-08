Google has updated its Google Ads policies around suspensions yesterday. While no changes have been made to enforcement of these policies, Google has really updated a lot of the content, and examples provided in these policies.

Google wrote, "In April 2025, we updated the organization and readability on the Account Suspensions overview, Billing and Payment suspensions, Misrepresentation policy and Abusing the ad network policy articles."

There were a lot of changes; I'll go through them at the high level:

(1) Google Ads account suspensions overview:

The whole top section was updated - here is the old version.

Which policies are considered to be egregious?

New more detailed Frequently asked questions section

I got lazy, so I asked Gemini and ChatGPT to compare the pages, but they refused. So I went to Grok which did it - I did not verify it for accuracy:

Core Message: Both versions align on the purpose—explaining account suspensions due to risks to users, Google, or partners. The foundational text appears unchanged in intent and largely in wording. The old and new versions of the page are likely very similar, with the core message and structure intact. Differences, if any, would be subtle: slight rephrasing, updated examples, or minor policy refinements.

(2) Billing and payment suspensions page had several small changes to the language. You can see the older version over here.

This is what Grok said:

Content Updates: Between February and April 2025, Google might have adjusted the page to address new billing scenarios (e.g., cryptocurrency payment issues or regional payment method changes) or clarified ambiguous terms based on user inquiries. These would be subtle rather than sweeping changes, given the two-month gap.

The differences between the February 20, 2025, archived version and the April 7, 2025, current version of the "Billing and payment suspensions" page are likely minor, given the short time frame. The core content—reasons for suspension and resolution steps—remains consistent, but the current version might reflect small refinements in wording, examples, or design for better usability or to align with recent policy tweaks.

(3) Misrepresentation has tons of changes to it, see the older version over here.

Here is how Grok compared them:

Both versions uphold the same fundamental rule: no misrepresentation in ads. The definition and intent (protecting users from deception) remain unchanged. The current page might include slight refinements or new examples based on emerging advertising trends (e.g., addressing misuse of generative AI or updated scam tactics), though significant changes in a three-week span (March 14 to April 7) are unlikely. Any updates would likely be minor clarifications or additional violation examples rather than a policy overhaul, given the short time difference.

The old page (March 14, 2025) and the new page (April 7, 2025) are likely very similar, with the core misrepresentation policy intact. Any differences would be subtle—possibly updated examples or minor clarifications—reflecting Google’s iterative approach to policy maintenance.

(4) Abusing the ad network has a lot of changes as well, you can see the old version here.

What Grok said:

The new version might reflect minor refinements or additional examples to address recent developments in ad fraud or user complaints, though the core policy appears unchanged based on Google’s consistent enforcement approach. Both versions aim to curb the same types of abuse—fake traffic, deceptive practices, and low-value ad-driven content. The emphasis on safeguarding users and advertisers from manipulative tactics is consistent.

The differences between the two versions are likely subtle, as the time between March 14 and April 7, 2025, is short, and Google’s ad policies tend to evolve incrementally unless a significant issue arises. The old version captures the policy as it stood in mid-March, while the new version might include minor clarifications or updates to reflect current practices as of April 7.

FYI, this is the first time I used Grok for this, and one of the first time I really used AI for my stories, outside of images.

