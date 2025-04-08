Google Search With More AI Overviews

Pretty much every data provider that tracks AI Overviews in Google Search are showing that Google is showing AI Overviews more often today than they were a month ago. I am sure this is no surprise to many of you, I mean, we see them so often now.

Each toolset tends to track them differently, so the estimated percentage number of queries that they show up can range from 5% to over 30% of searches. But they all agree that Google is showing AI Overviews for more queries more often.

Here are some of those tools:

Ziptie now over 20%:

Ziptie Ai Overviews

Semrush at about 13%:

Semrush Ai Overviews

Similarweb about 20%:

Similarweb Ai Overviews

SEOClarity saw big increases:

Seoclarity Ai Overviews

BrightEdge also showed huge increases in the past few weeks:

Brightedge Ai Overviews

Some show a more sudden surge in increases for AI Overviews, while others show it was more gradual.

That being said, all tools are showing increases over the past few weeks.

Forum discussion at X.

 

