Pretty much every data provider that tracks AI Overviews in Google Search are showing that Google is showing AI Overviews more often today than they were a month ago. I am sure this is no surprise to many of you, I mean, we see them so often now.

Each toolset tends to track them differently, so the estimated percentage number of queries that they show up can range from 5% to over 30% of searches. But they all agree that Google is showing AI Overviews for more queries more often.

Here are some of those tools:

Ziptie now over 20%:

Semrush at about 13%:

Similarweb about 20%:

SEOClarity saw big increases:

BrightEdge also showed huge increases in the past few weeks:

Some show a more sudden surge in increases for AI Overviews, while others show it was more gradual.

That being said, all tools are showing increases over the past few weeks.

