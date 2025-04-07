Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Apple Intelligence raters guidelines seemed to have been leaked. Google Search is testing a video ad format again. Microsoft officially launched its Copilot Search in Bing, what happened to Deep Search. Google's John Mueller says hreflang tags that go through 301 redirects are probably okay. Google is testing relevant topics within Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Apple Intelligence Raters Guidelines Leaked
    On Friday afternoon, Danny Goodwin covered a 170 or so page PDF that Search Engine Land received from an anonymous tip named "Preference Ranking Guidelines." It looks to me similar to the Google Quality Raters guidelines that continuously leaked until Google began publishing them for all to see.
  • Google Search Video Ads
    Google can show search ads with video formats. I mean, Google has been doing this for a while now, but they are kind of rare to see. This latest one is a video ad from Adidas.
  • Copilot Search in Bing Now Officially Live
    After initially going live on Wednesday morning, Microsoft did not officially announce the launch of Copilot Search in Bing until late Friday afternoon. Microsoft said, "Copilot Search seamlessly blends the best of traditional and generative search together to help you find what you need '" and meet you where you're at in your discovery journey."
  • Google Search Relevant Topics
    Google has a new search refinement or expansion feature they are titling "Relevant topics." This reminds me of People also ask, Things to do, and the other ways Google tries to get you to search more after conducting your first search.
  • Google: Hreflang Tags With 301 Redirects Are Probably Okay
    Google's John Mueller said if you have hreflang tags that point to a 301 redirect, it is probably okay. But you probably also want to automate the process of setting up those hreflang tags so that there is no redirect.
  • Google Framed Baseball Jersey With Park Bench Signatures
    Here is an interesting photo from the Google office in Ann Arbor. You can see a baseball jersey is framed on the wall, it says Google as the name and number 12. Below it says it was presented for something, I cannot make out what it says on the plaque. Then it has a park bench with a ton of signatures on it.

