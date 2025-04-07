Google Search Video Ads

Google can show search ads with video formats. I mean, Google has been doing this for a while now, but they are kind of rare to see. This latest one is a video ad from Adidas.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared a screenshot and video of it in action on X:

Google Search Ads Videos

We've seen various video ad formats over the years, so, again, this is not new. Heck, Google even tested video ads in search back in 2008!

Forum discussion at X.

 

