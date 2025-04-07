Google has a new search refinement or expansion feature they are titling "Relevant topics." This reminds me of People also ask, Things to do, and the other ways Google tries to get you to search more after conducting your first search.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - I am able to replicate it, so here is what I see.

I searched for [SEO] and the relevant topics section came up:

Then you can show more and click within to see more:

I have no opinion on this.

Forum discussion at X.