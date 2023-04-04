Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There are complaints that you can use the Google remove outdated content tool to remove competitors' content, and I am not sure if it is true. Google's Danny Sullivan said dates are important for Google to know if something is newsworthy. Google has new hotel room stories, flight price guarantees and new discover options for travel. Google has a new Google Ads appeal warning. Google is testing overlaying the business profile listing directly in the web search results from the local pack.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Remove Outdated Content Tool Remove Competitor Pages?
Brandon Mercer, who works at Hearst Newspapers, posted in the Google Search Console help forums that people are using the "remove outdated content tool" from Google to remove competitor pages, and he said it works. Although Google's Danny Sullivan responded, he seems unconvinced that it does indeed work.
- Evergreen Content Doesn't Rank As Well In Google When Topic Is In News
Google's Danny Sullivan responded to a complaint around why a well-researched and detailed piece of content around Gwyneth Paltrow was not ranking above the "the obvious spammy robo chat churners," as the publisher put it. The answer, having dates on fresh content is important for Google to understand the content is recent and recently updated.
- Google Ads New Appeal Warning - Make Sure To Fix Your Violations Or Else...
Google Ads added a new notice or warning to the Google Ads appeal form, that says if you don't fix your policy violation prior to submitting the appeal, Google may limit how often you can make those appeals.
- Google Tests Local Pack Click Overlay Of Business Profile Listing Within Search
Google is testing displaying a business profile listing in an overlay interface within the web search results instead of taking you into the Google Maps interface. So when you click on a business listing in the local pack, instead of it taking you into Google Maps to view more details on that business, Google is testing overlaying that business profile listing in the web search results.
- Google Search Adds Hotel Room Story Format, Flight Price Guarantees & New Discover Tools
Google announced three new features for Google travel including a new story format for hotel bookings, price guarantees for some flights and new discover tools for locations.
- Guuhgl SEO Card Game
Here is a photo of an SEO card game created by Johan Hulsen and shared by Martin Splitt from SMX Munich. It looks like there are some quotes from SEO and Googler personalities on these cards.
