Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are complaints that you can use the Google remove outdated content tool to remove competitors' content, and I am not sure if it is true. Google's Danny Sullivan said dates are important for Google to know if something is newsworthy. Google has new hotel room stories, flight price guarantees and new discover options for travel. Google has a new Google Ads appeal warning. Google is testing overlaying the business profile listing directly in the web search results from the local pack.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

8 Tips to Avoid (other) and Cardinality Issues in GA4, Online Metrics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

PPC

Professional Service Ads and other updates for April, Microsoft Advertising

SEO

Search Features

How Sundar Pichai is thinking about AI, Casey Newton

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.