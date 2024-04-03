Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March core update is still rolling out and somewhat heated volatility. Google is testing next toggle buttons for local listings. Microsoft says SEOs don't realize Bing's full usage and reach. Google Ads call us with text or email in addition to the QR code. Microsoft Advertising has max conversion value for all search campaigns.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google gives Universal Analytics shutdown 1 July deadline, Biz Community

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Content API for Shopping: Automatic Quota, Google Ads Developer Blog

Search Features

Bringing the latest capabilities to Copilot for Microsoft 365 customers, Microsoft 365 Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.