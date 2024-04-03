Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:51 am 12 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Charts

Fabrice Canel, the Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said, "Bing usage extends beyond what many search engine optimizers (SEOs) may realize." He is basically saying that Bing Search is more important than most of us are giving them and maybe we should consider Bing more when it comes to investing in our efforts

Fabrice said this on X after Lily Ray showed how Statcounter showed Google losing about 2% market share and Bing gaining almost all of that share.

Fabrice wrote, "Bing usage extends beyond what many search engine optimizers (SEOs) may realize. If you zoom in, there have been notable trends to consider as the market share of desktop search engines in the United States since 2019 (chart here).

He added:

Additionally, it’s important to remember that Bing powers several other search engines, including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Ask, Ecosia, Swisscows and more surfaces as Windows, Copilot and more. If you sum up all, the impact is even more significant.

This isn’t just a matter of click volume; it’s about the business value derived from those clicks, which correlates well with searchers satisfaction. SEOs who monitor business conversion rates per 1000 users find Bing’s traffic to be particularly valuable. Happy SEOs tracking business conversion = happy "Bing" searcher = happy Fabrice.

In January we reported Bing gained only 1% or so in share, which was a disappointing figure. But according to Fabrice, we are not looking at everything we should.

Here is that post:

Fabrice shared the Statcounter desktop search market share that shows Bing at over 17% share with Google at 76%. Keep in mind, Yahoo is almost at 4%, DuckDuckGo at 2% and others.

Statcounter Search Engine Us Monthly 201901 202403

But when you look at wordwild Statcounter data it is more with Google at 91% and Bing at 3.3% across all platforms (desktop and mobile):

Statcounter Search Engine Ww Monthly 202302 202403

US market share for all platforms according to Statcounter has Google at 87% and Bing at 8%:

Statcounter Search Engine Us Monthly 202302 202403

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Results Tests Toggle To Next Result

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

29 Days In The Google March 2024 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Max Conversion Value Available For Microsoft Advertising Search Campaigns

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Local Panel Results Tests Toggle To Next Result
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.