Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft said it is looking for ways to share ad revenue it generates through Bing Chat with publishers. Bing Chat plans to also remove chat limits. Google Ads removed billions of ads and suspended millions of advertiser accounts, and launched the ad transparency center. Microsoft Advertising tests third-party government service ads. And there is new Google Maps review spam generated from ChatGPT.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

ChatGPT Generated Google Business Review Spam

It looks like review spammers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to generate fake reviews. These reviews are being posted in Google Business Profile local listings and causing a headache for small businesses.

Microsoft announced it would be testing the ability of third parties who are delegated or authorized providers to advertise for certain government services with review and pre-approval.

Microsoft may share the ad revenue it generates through the Bing Chat responses with some publishers it obtains that content from. Yusuf Mehdi from Microsoft wrote, "exploring placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response."

Google has released its annual ads safety report and the report showed that Google removed 67% more ads this year and in the previous year. Google removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts in 2022.

Right now you cannot sit all day and ask Bing Chat questions, no matter how lonely you are, at some point, Bing will say to give it a break. But those limits, one day, will be removed and you will be able to talk to Bing Chat all day and all night, if you so desire.

Kat Liepins was hired by Google to design a custom Android figurine for one of the offices. This one has a lot of eyes and she posted a YouTube video of the process and details.

