Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2023

Microsoft said it is looking for ways to share ad revenue it generates through Bing Chat with publishers. Bing Chat plans to also remove chat limits. Google Ads removed billions of ads and suspended millions of advertiser accounts, and launched the ad transparency center. Microsoft Advertising tests third-party government service ads. And there is new Google Maps review spam generated from ChatGPT.
- ChatGPT Generated Google Business Review Spam
It looks like review spammers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to generate fake reviews. These reviews are being posted in Google Business Profile local listings and causing a headache for small businesses.
- Microsoft Advertising Pilots Third-Party Government Services Ads
Microsoft announced it would be testing the ability of third parties who are delegated or authorized providers to advertise for certain government services with review and pre-approval.
- Microsoft Bing Chat May Share Ad Revenue With Publishers
Microsoft may share the ad revenue it generates through the Bing Chat responses with some publishers it obtains that content from. Yusuf Mehdi from Microsoft wrote, "exploring placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response."
- Google Ads Removed 53% More Ads This Year - 5.2 Billion Ads Blocked
Google has released its annual ads safety report and the report showed that Google removed 67% more ads this year and in the previous year. Google removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts in 2022.
- Bing Chat To Ultimately Remove Chat Limits
Right now you cannot sit all day and ask Bing Chat questions, no matter how lonely you are, at some point, Bing will say to give it a break. But those limits, one day, will be removed and you will be able to talk to Bing Chat all day and all night, if you so desire.
- Eyes Android For Google
Kat Liepins was hired by Google to design a custom Android figurine for one of the offices. This one has a lot of eyes and she posted a YouTube video of the process and details.
- ChatGPT helped me steal another featured snippet in Google for a dozen queries in less than 12 hours. Here's the full breakdown of how it went down, Tony Hill on Twitter
- In this episode of Search Console Training, @danielwaisberg shares the main reasons behind a drop in Google Search traffic. 😱 📉 https://t.co/TgJba3IlFM Learn how to analyze patterns of a drop in traffic to you, Google Search Central on Twitter
- More reason why "being a great business" is the number one local ranking factor (make sure to add that one next year @DarrenShaw_ ). Google summarizes the % of positive reviews that have a particular review attribute select, Colan Nielsen on Twitter
- There are 14 new Google Business Profile categories including some nice ones in the automotive industry and financial industry. I love that they have one now for a personal chef service! Check out the full list, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- We know, we are experimenting with all the modes: Creative will get faster at the same quality, Balanced will get better at the same speed. I still claim Bing is clearly the overall best free package. https://t.co/mDp0vE, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
