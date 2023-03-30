Bing Chat To Ultimately Remove Chat Limits

Right now you cannot sit all day and ask Bing Chat questions, no matter how lonely you are, at some point, Bing will say to give it a break. But those limits, one day, will be removed and you will be able to talk to Bing Chat all day and all night, if you so desire.

Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said on Twitter that the ultimate goal is to remove the limitations and restrictions to how often you can ask Bing Chat questions.

He was asked about this on Twitter:

I think they will definitely remove the limitation or just loose it to 30 turns/chat — Reed Richards (@MrFantastic616) March 24, 2023

Here is his response:

Of course we will — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 24, 2023

So at some point, you will be able to chat it up for as long as you want with Bing Chat. But not right now, Bing is still optimizing it for speed, efficiency and other areas. This will likely start with balanced mode and then move on to other modes afterwards.

This weekend, Bing did a big increase to see how the servers handle it:

👀 we’re testing 20/200 this weekend to see how things go https://t.co/ptD2qhOYGu — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) March 26, 2023

And then the other day another increase:

We've finished rolling out another limit increase - you can now have up to 20 turns per conversation and up to 200 turns per day in Bing chat. — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) March 28, 2023

