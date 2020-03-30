Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2020

Mar 30, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Volatility & Fluctuations Super Unusual
    Over the past few days, the fluctuations and volatility seen in the Google organic search results seem very unusual. Searcher behavior is probably changing and maybe with that, the search results are changing for many categories. So maybe this is the new normal? There is chatter but the tracking tools are showing very unusual patterns.
  • Google Search Console New Email Preferences - Screen Shots
    Valentin Pletzer posted screen shots on Twitter of a new email preferences feature in Google Search Console. This is something we knew Google has been working on but now we can see some of it in these screen shots that Valentin shared. It looks like more granular level control over the emails you want to receive from Google Search Console.
  • Vlog #58: Kevin Doory on Local SEO vs Traditional SEO & Google My Business
    Kevin Doory is the Director of SEO at AutoRevo. In fact, I know Kevin through two of my RustyBrick employees. He worked together with one of my employees back in Maryland. He actually started in SEO doing automotive SEO and did other things in SEO...
  • Google Tests Dine In, Take Out & Delivery Attributes For Local Results
    Google is testing displaying new attributes for local results that show if there is dine in, delivery or takeout services. Brian Freiesleben and Mike Blumenthal shared screen shots with me over the past few days. Here they are:
  • Google Ads Testing Carousel In Search Again?
    Almost a year ago, Google was spotted testing a Google Ads format that shows the Google Ads in a carousel format. Well, Google might be testing it again, or it might be some sort of malware causing this.
  • Google Search Takeout & Delivery Discover More Places Cards
    If you search for some restaurant related keywords, such as [steakhouse nyc], Google will show you the typical "discover more places" carousel of images. But now Google is showing "takeout" and "delivery" cards as the first two options.
  • EmptyPlex: Video Of The GooglePlex Now
    Jay Keitheuc posted a video walkthrough of the GooglePlex, he is calling it the EmptyPlex, because there is no one there. I think this was taken on Sunday, yesterday, but even so, it is weird seeing

