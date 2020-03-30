Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Volatility & Fluctuations Super Unusual
Over the past few days, the fluctuations and volatility seen in the Google organic search results seem very unusual. Searcher behavior is probably changing and maybe with that, the search results are changing for many categories. So maybe this is the new normal? There is chatter but the tracking tools are showing very unusual patterns.
- Google Search Console New Email Preferences - Screen Shots
Valentin Pletzer posted screen shots on Twitter of a new email preferences feature in Google Search Console. This is something we knew Google has been working on but now we can see some of it in these screen shots that Valentin shared. It looks like more granular level control over the emails you want to receive from Google Search Console.
- Vlog #58: Kevin Doory on Local SEO vs Traditional SEO & Google My Business
Kevin Doory is the Director of SEO at AutoRevo. In fact, I know Kevin through two of my RustyBrick employees. He worked together with one of my employees back in Maryland. He actually started in SEO doing automotive SEO and did other things in SEO...
- Google Tests Dine In, Take Out & Delivery Attributes For Local Results
Google is testing displaying new attributes for local results that show if there is dine in, delivery or takeout services. Brian Freiesleben and Mike Blumenthal shared screen shots with me over the past few days. Here they are:
- Google Ads Testing Carousel In Search Again?
Almost a year ago, Google was spotted testing a Google Ads format that shows the Google Ads in a carousel format. Well, Google might be testing it again, or it might be some sort of malware causing this.
- Google Search Takeout & Delivery Discover More Places Cards
If you search for some restaurant related keywords, such as [steakhouse nyc], Google will show you the typical "discover more places" carousel of images. But now Google is showing "takeout" and "delivery" cards as the first two options.
- EmptyPlex: Video Of The GooglePlex Now
Jay Keitheuc posted a video walkthrough of the GooglePlex, he is calling it the EmptyPlex, because there is no one there. I think this was taken on Sunday, yesterday, but even so, it is weird seeing
Taking a step back, merging or splitting sites always means that the end state will be different from the sum of the starting state. So in a case like this, I wouldn't worry about the value of individua, John Mueller on Twitter
iPhones And iPads On iOS 13 Encryption Flaw, WebmasterWorld
It's absolutely fine to have "?" / question-marks in the URL. All search engines can deal with those URLs., John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft Advertising expands UI redesign to more pages
- Will Facebook’s massive usage increases (eventually) turn into revenue?
- Search marketers are volunteering services, support to help small businesses get through COVID-19
- Google pledges $340 million in Google Ads credits for SMBs
- Tell us: How are you pivoting during the COVID-19 crisis?
- Did you know that users’ gazes follow a pinball pattern?
