Jay Keitheuc posted a video walkthrough of the GooglePlex, he is calling it the EmptyPlex, because there is no one there. I think this was taken on Sunday, yesterday, but even so, it is weird seeing it looking like a ghost town. More than weird, super sad.

He posted the video on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.