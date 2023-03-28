Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has broken out more detail in your product performance with Merchant listings and Product snippets. Google Search Console also updated the Core Web Vitals report. Google Ads Editor version 2.3 is now out. Bing now fixed the missing data in Bing Webmaster Tools. Most SEOs think Bing Chat is better than Google Bard. Oh and the March 2023 Google core update finished rolling out today - more on that tomorrow.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Breaks Out Merchant Listings and Product Snippets Reporting
Google has updated some of the reporting within Google Search Console to break out the Merchant listings and Product snippets differences. You can see the difference in performance between how your search results do between Merchant listings and Product snippets now in Search Console.
- Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Update
Google updated the Core Web Vitals report in Google Search Console on March 27, 2023. The update may have resulted in a change in the number of URLs in your Core Web Vitals report, the search company wrote.
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.3 Gains Business Information Assets, Location Assets & More
Google has released version 2.3 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes four and a half months since version 2.2 was released in November 2022. The new version gains image assets, location assets, b business information assets, PMAX text asset automation, bid explorer...
- Microsoft Fixes Missing Data In Bing Webmaster Tools API
Microsoft has fixed the missing data in the Bing Webmaster Tools API. As a reminder, there was a bug that caused the Bing Webmaster Tools API to stop working, then Microsoft fixed it but about a weeks of data was missing. Now, Microsoft has filled the data gap with the missing data.
- Bing Chat Bests Google Bard Says SEOs
By now, many of you, not all of you, have played with both Bing Chat and Google Bard. So far, about 70% of SEOs find Bing Chat to be better than Google Bard, based on a small Twitter poll by Brodie Clark.
- Google Barbers At Dublin Office
Google had some event where it brought in some barbers to give Googlers in the Dublin office some designer cuts. The post on Instagram shows this was at some Google unwrapped event, in the "rebalance
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hi #SEO Guys. I am seeing a new user-agent from google: Storebot-Google. The bot adds products and accesses carts. Web Archive shows a new support doc from march 19th, 2023, Christian Radny on Twitter
- Nice catch on the page, but the bot isn't new. It's been on the Google Crawlers page for a long time. But I think that page is new since the Wayback Mac, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Disagree with the order - mathematically, Bing is number one, it is GPT-4 + Search, strictly better than just GPT-4. Though it is slower because of that, so maybe in t, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Google without Continuous Scrolling in mobile search for some search requests. You have to click after the first ten results to load more. Is it a bug or on purpose?, SEO Sudwest on Twitter
- Yeah, I keep bumping into it myself. We need to reliably increase the context size in all the modes/entry points first, then increase the input limit. We increased the context length for Edge b, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
Feedback:
