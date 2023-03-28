Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2023

Mar 28, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has broken out more detail in your product performance with Merchant listings and Product snippets. Google Search Console also updated the Core Web Vitals report. Google Ads Editor version 2.3 is now out. Bing now fixed the missing data in Bing Webmaster Tools. Most SEOs think Bing Chat is better than Google Bard. Oh and the March 2023 Google core update finished rolling out today - more on that tomorrow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Breaks Out Merchant Listings and Product Snippets Reporting
    Google has updated some of the reporting within Google Search Console to break out the Merchant listings and Product snippets differences. You can see the difference in performance between how your search results do between Merchant listings and Product snippets now in Search Console.
  • Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Update
    Google updated the Core Web Vitals report in Google Search Console on March 27, 2023. The update may have resulted in a change in the number of URLs in your Core Web Vitals report, the search company wrote.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.3 Gains Business Information Assets, Location Assets & More
    Google has released version 2.3 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes four and a half months since version 2.2 was released in November 2022. The new version gains image assets, location assets, b business information assets, PMAX text asset automation, bid explorer...
  • Microsoft Fixes Missing Data In Bing Webmaster Tools API
    Microsoft has fixed the missing data in the Bing Webmaster Tools API. As a reminder, there was a bug that caused the Bing Webmaster Tools API to stop working, then Microsoft fixed it but about a weeks of data was missing. Now, Microsoft has filled the data gap with the missing data.
  • Bing Chat Bests Google Bard Says SEOs
    By now, many of you, not all of you, have played with both Bing Chat and Google Bard. So far, about 70% of SEOs find Bing Chat to be better than Google Bard, based on a small Twitter poll by Brodie Clark.
  • Google Barbers At Dublin Office
    Google had some event where it brought in some barbers to give Googlers in the Dublin office some designer cuts. The post on Instagram shows this was at some Google unwrapped event, in the "rebalance

