Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat is now appearing in the Bing Search answers box section, as expected. Some are complaining that Bing Chat is showing paywalled content. Google says keyword stuffing alone won't make a page not helpful. Google is testing one-star icons in the local pack. Google Local Service ads updated the industry and services selector.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Chat Answers Now In Bing Search Results

If you do some queries in Bing Search, you may get the Bing Chat box and a brief answer from Bing Chat at the top. We knew this was coming, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing said it would a week or so ago and now it seems to be here.

If you do some queries in Bing Search, you may get the Bing Chat box and a brief answer from Bing Chat at the top. We knew this was coming, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing said it would a week or so ago and now it seems to be here. Bing Chat Access Content Behind Paywalls?

There is some concern and speculation on the internet that Microsoft Bing is feeding in content behind paywall and using such content to provide answers in Bing Chat. I asked Bing Chat if it can give answers based on content behind paywalls and it said no, it cannot.

There is some concern and speculation on the internet that Microsoft Bing is feeding in content behind paywall and using such content to provide answers in Bing Chat. I asked Bing Chat if it can give answers based on content behind paywalls and it said no, it cannot. Google: Keyword Stuffing Alone Does Not Make A Page Unhelpful

Google's John Mueller said that keyword stuffing alone would not make a page be deemed unhelpful. John added that Google is good at ignoring tactics like keyword stuffing, so that alone likely won't be the reason for ranking issues in Google Search.

Google's John Mueller said that keyword stuffing alone would not make a page be deemed unhelpful. John added that Google is good at ignoring tactics like keyword stuffing, so that alone likely won't be the reason for ranking issues in Google Search. Google Tests Only One Star Icon In Local Pack Results

Google is testing showing only one star in the local pack in the search results. This is instead of showing five stars with some of those stars filled in with yellow. I am not seeing the single star partially filled up, but all those businesses may have 5-star reviews and not 3 out of 5 stars.

Google is testing showing only one star in the local pack in the search results. This is instead of showing five stars with some of those stars filled in with yellow. I am not seeing the single star partially filled up, but all those businesses may have 5-star reviews and not 3 out of 5 stars. Google Local Services Ads Updated The Industry & Services Selector

Google has updated the industry and services selector or picker tool within the Google Local Service Ads interface. This makes it a bit faster to find and activate your business's services and industries.

Google has updated the industry and services selector or picker tool within the Google Local Service Ads interface. This makes it a bit faster to find and activate your business's services and industries. Google Futuristic Flower Pots

Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of some new flower or plant pots that have a futuristic look to them. I found them on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google is giving some Pixel Superfans early access to Bard, 9to5Google

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.