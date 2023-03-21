Google: Keyword Stuffing Alone Does Not Make A Page Unhelpful

Google's John Mueller said that keyword stuffing alone would not make a page be deemed unhelpful. John added that Google is good at ignoring tactics like keyword stuffing, so that alone likely won't be the reason for ranking issues in Google Search.

This conversation came up on Mastodon when someone pointed to a specific page that as ranking well even though they think the page has keyword stuffing on it. John replied saying, "we tend not to evaluate the quality of other people's pages -- it's not really that useful, if you can't change something there."

But the SEO responded, "they are not other people. That’s my client. We are trying to figure out if there is any chance Google bot identified unhelpful content on our website. Because we were hit by helpful content update. My theory is since we are adding too much content on one page, it may appear as unhelpful content. Any inputs from your end will be appreciated."

So John replied again saying, "I don't think keyword stuffing alone would necessarily make a page unhelpful. Usually keyword stuffing is easy for search engines to ignore, it was one of the first things that people did to manipulate the results back in the 90's."

"I'd recommend going through the questions in our blog post, and ideally with someone who's not associated with your site," John added.

In 2018, John Mueller said something similar, saying that keyword stuffing alone wouldn't result in a penalty and then last year saying keyword stuffed URLs doesn't lead to a penalty either.

