Google Tests Accommodations Carousel For Hotel Results

Google Hotel Lobby

Google is now testing a new accommodations carousel in the search results for hotel-related queries. The new accommodations carousel shows up under the hotel pack.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who shared some screenshots on X and also wrote, "Google is testing a new local pack for hotels. A new "accommodations" carousel beneath Places Sites. May be in preparation for DMA's sentencing...?"

Google Hotel Accommodations Carousel

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 



