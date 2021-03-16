Daily Search Forum Recap: March 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Showing Product Image Thumbnails In Search Snippets More Often

Over the past couple of days I am seeing more reports of people seeing Google multiple display product image thumbnails throughout the mobile search results snippets. Not just a few but in excess. Yes, Google does show product image thumbnails in the snippets, they have been for years, but it seems like Google may be dialing it up to show more.

Google lets businesses that do not want to display their addresses (like home based businesses) on Google Maps or Google Search the ability to label their business as "service level businesses." But starting last Friday according to Tricia Clements (@yourbizwatchdog) Google is now showing the street views for these businesses, which is obviously scary, creepy and not what these businesses owners want.

Yesterday, Google sent out a slew of notifications through Google Search Console about security or web compatibility issues upcoming with the site and Chrome 91. The email says there are new requirements for SharedArrayBuffers (SABs).

There is a nice chat recorded in the last Google webmaster hangout between Mihai Aperghis and with Google's John Mueller. Where they talked about the times you canonical a URL to another to consolidate signals but those URLs have different content on them.

Google in the local pack is now expanding its "justifications" (weird word for this) to show not just general justifications about the business and not just what is on the menu but highlights from the menu. Luca Bove noticed this and Mike Blumenthal pointed it out, that this is new.

Chris Silver Smith shared this photo with me on Twitter a while back, it got lost in the archives, but it is 100% worth sharing as a photo of the day here. This is Google bottled wine, they even name

Why the Next Big-Tech Fights Are in State Capitals, Wall Street Journal

3 Link Building Best Practices for Outreach in Times of Crisis, Search Engine Journal

