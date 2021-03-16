Google Local Pack Showing Menu Highlights

Google in the local pack is now expanding its "justifications" (weird word for this) to show not just general justifications about the business and not just what is on the menu but highlights from the menu. Luca Bove noticed this and Mike Blumenthal pointed it out, that this is new.

Mike wrote on Twitter via Loca Bove, "I think it is new."

@rustybrick we assume justifications 1) increase conversions and 2) that they reflect what Google is focusing on.



So when there is a new one it is worth trying to figure out why.



Historically Menu items have proffered little value from an seo pov. That might be changing. — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) March 15, 2021

It seems new to me but here is Brodie sharing something similar:

Looks like a variation of this one, right? https://t.co/rZSBxergRI — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) March 15, 2021

