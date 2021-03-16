Google Local Pack Showing Menu Highlights

Mar 16, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google in the local pack is now expanding its "justifications" (weird word for this) to show not just general justifications about the business and not just what is on the menu but highlights from the menu. Luca Bove noticed this and Mike Blumenthal pointed it out, that this is new.

Mike wrote on Twitter via Loca Bove, "I think it is new."

It seems new to me but here is Brodie sharing something similar:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus