Google Chateau Montagne Vue Wine

Chris Silver Smith shared this photo with me on Twitter a while back, it got lost in the archives, but it is 100% worth sharing as a photo of the day here. This is Google bottled wine, they even named it Chateau Montagne Vue.

Chris wrote "Google is now apparently into winemaking! Their winery brand name: "Chateau Montagne Vue". The new "Koolaide" of #SMX?"

I guess it ages well, since it took me a few years to post the photo?

