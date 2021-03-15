Google Logo Double Masks

Mar 15, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Google Logo Double Masking

Google on Friday posted a new Google logo, super G logo, on its Twitter account of the logo double masking. Google back in June 2020 added a mask to that same logo as well. But now it is promoting double masking.

It also had a mask on its emoji Christmas tree.

Here is the tweet:

