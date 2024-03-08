Google is testing a button in the search results under the top stories news results to see "more news topics." I personally cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is new.
This was spotted by Punit who shared this screenshot of the button on Mastodon:
When click "Entertainment", it goes to "entertainment news" in the Google search results page.
I don't think I've seen this one yet, have you?
It gives you news topics to click on for these categories:
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Health
- Science
- Education
- Lifestyle
- World
