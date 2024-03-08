Google Tests More News Topics Button

Google is testing a button in the search results under the top stories news results to see "more news topics." I personally cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is new.

This was spotted by Punit who shared this screenshot of the button on Mastodon:

When click "Entertainment", it goes to "entertainment news" in the Google search results page.

I don't think I've seen this one yet, have you?

It gives you news topics to click on for these categories:

  • Entertainment
  • Sports
  • Business
  • Technology
  • Health
  • Science
  • Education
  • Lifestyle
  • World

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

