Google Ads Country-Level Exclusions Limited To 120 Countries

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Map

Google Ads now limits the number of country-level exclusions you can add to your ads to 120 countries. This is a new limit, but Google confirmed that location exclusions aren't going away, but they are now limited to 120 countries.

PPCSauce was given an error while using the location exclusion feature and posted the error on X that read, "The number of entities exceeds the limit." Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Limits Country Exclusions

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, replied saying, "You will see this notification if you try to add more than approximately 120 country level location exclusions. The aim is to simplify location targeting workflows, and we recommend using positive geographic targeting instead." Marvin also confirmed this is not a bug but a feature, where Google intentionally added a limit to the number of countries you can exclude.

Some think that this means Google will remove the location exclusions completely one day but Google said no. "Location exclusions aren't going away & we know they are important. But advertisers should not have to use a blanket exclusion approach, and using a positive targeting-first approach should not impact performance," Marvin added.

"I offered this in that thread as well: If you or anyone are seeing issues on this front, please feel free to DM me with further details so we can investigate," she added later.

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests More News Topics Button

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Country-Level Exclusions Limited To 120 Countries

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search People Cards Going Away On April 7

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google May Show Your Social Media Posts In Search (via Google Business Profiles)

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Maps

Some Google Business Profiles Tools Are Not Working

Mar 8, 2024 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2024

Mar 7, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Search People Cards Going Away On April 7
Next Story: Google Tests More News Topics Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.