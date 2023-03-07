Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing alternatives to "people also ask." Google Explore adds local listings. Google Datasets adds a more button. Google says hyphens in domain names are not considered low quality. Google Business Profile products can now show up in Google Shopping search results. Oh and the February product reviews update is done rolling out; more on that tomorrow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Business Profile Products Show In Google Shopping Results
    Google is now showing products that businesses add through the Google Business Profile manager directly in Google Shopping search results. I was not sure if this is new, but it seems most local SEOs think it is, so I am sharing it here.
  • Google Search Tests More To Ask & Other Alternatives Of People Also Ask?
    Google may be testing replacing the "people also ask" with a "more to ask" box. I am unsure if this is just a headline change or if there is any functional difference.
  • Google Explore In Search Adds Local Results
    Google Explore is that weird feature you get when you keep scrolling and scrolling through the search results. Then Google hits you with this explore feature to expand your query in a very visual way. Well, it seems like Google added local listings to the Google Explore section.
  • Google Datasets Search Results Now With More Button
    Google announced last week that Google Search "now makes it easier to search for datasets" by showing "more datasets" and explore more features for datasets within Google Search.
  • Google: Hyphens In Domain Names Not Considered Low Quality
    Google's John Mueller was asked if having hyphens in your domain name, like www.my-site-goes-here.com, can cause ranking issues in Google Search. John Mueller said no, domains with hyphens are not seen as low quality by Google algorithms.
  • Googley Sofa
    Here is a photo from the Google Atlanta office of a cool looking room with a retro looking sofa. Of course, the sofa is in Googley colors.

