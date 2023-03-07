Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing alternatives to "people also ask." Google Explore adds local listings. Google Datasets adds a more button. Google says hyphens in domain names are not considered low quality. Google Business Profile products can now show up in Google Shopping search results. Oh and the February product reviews update is done rolling out; more on that tomorrow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.