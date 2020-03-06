Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Mobile-First Indexing, Nofollow No Change, Bing Indexing Issues & More Algorithm Updates
Earlier this week we saw more Google search ranking fluctuations and chatter. Google said by September 2020, all sites will be moved to mobile-first indexing...
- Google To Switch All Sites Mobile-First Indexing By September 2020
Big news yesterday, but we saw it coming, was that Google announced all sites are going to be moved over to mobile-first indexing by September 2020. Google is sending out notices about this, Google started doing that last week. But Google also said that 70% of the sites served in search already are through mobile-first indexing.
- Google My Business Management Box For Profiles You Manage In Search Results
Google can show you a list of business profiles you manage in Google My Business directly in the web search results. It depends on your query and the number of listings you manage, but you might be able to trigger it. I should note, I don't think this is incredibly new, but rather rare to see.
- Google 3D & AR Images: More Technical Details & How To Request Inclusion
So I have been looking for more documentation and details on how to implement and request inclusion for the 3d and AR based images in Google search. Well, thanks to the AMA I did yesterday, someone shared a link I should have seen with more details.
- Google Ads Attribution Reports Get Revamped
Google has updated the attribution reports within Google Ads. Google said on Twitter "Attribution reports in Google Ads have a new look. The new experience will help you quickly understand how your customers interact with your marketing throughout the purchase cycle, so you can take action in the areas that are driving results."
- Google My Business Now Will Manually Review All Photos & Videos Before Publication
Google said yesterday that now before it publishes any of your photos or videos you post in a Google My Business or Google Maps listing, it will manually review it before it can be published. Google said "We've made changes to our photo and video content policy. All photos and videos are now reviewed before publication."
- Both Gary Illyes & Martin Splitt Photobomb John Mueller In Hangout
Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt and John Mueller are not traveling for the next couple months and because of that they are all in the same office together. What happens when John Mueller is doing a live h
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Sooo - it turns out it was the docs. We updated them to reflect that now. https://t.co/cPUmo1N6SF - you need "review" OR "aggregateRating" OR "offers" in your Product markup., Martin Splitt on Twitter
- That's probably because the spam score is totally made up -- it has absolutely nothing to do with Google. Also, if you're considering a domain name that someone may have used before, then I'd recommend double-, John Mueller on Twitter
- Update your pages when you have new things to say. If there's nothing new to add, there's no need to update your pages., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Analysis of 250 million SERPs finds no-click story more complex than it appears
- Will RSAs help or hurt your account? This script will help you figure it out
- Got Email? Get brand protection and higher open rates
- Several WordPress SEO plugins are on the fritz
- Google Ads significantly streamlines attribution reporting
- Google to switch completely over to mobile-first indexing by September 2020
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Data Studio Provides Key E-commerce Figures, Amazee Metrics
- How to Use Google Tag Manager: A Tutorial, Gorilla Logic
Industry & Business
- An update on AMP Conf, The AMP Blog
- News Brief: February Updates from the Google News Initiative, Google Blog
- Google allows Bay Area remote work over coronavirus, 9to5Google
Links & Promotion Building
- 7 Tips for Link Building Success, DealerOn
- Why Tangential Content is The Secret to Great Link Building, Go Fish Digital
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps is getting much more useful as its rivalry with Google Maps heats up, BGR
- How to organize Google Maps by using its Saved Lists feature, Android Central
Mobile & Voice
- Alexa can now provide traffic updates and severe weather alerts, Engadget
- Google Addresses Smart Speaker Bluetooth Bug After a Year of Complaints, Voicebot
- John Legend's Google Assistant celebrity voice disappearing, 9to5Google
SEO
- How to Conduct and Report on Competitor Benchmarking, Portent
- Defense Against the Dark Arts: Why Negative SEO Matters, Even if Rankings Are Unaffected, Moz
PPC
- Earn more from your ads, Google Blog
- PPC & CRO Congruence: Why It Matters, PPC Hero
- Why Omnichannel Strategy Is Key To Facebook Ads Success, PPC Hero
Other Search
- 8 things to learn from the Apps, Games, & Insights podcast, Google Blog
- DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar Exposes Hidden Tracking, SpreadPrivacy