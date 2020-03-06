Google Ads Attribution Reports Get Revamped

Google has updated the attribution reports within Google Ads. Google said on Twitter "Attribution reports in Google Ads have a new look. The new experience will help you quickly understand how your customers interact with your marketing throughout the purchase cycle, so you can take action in the areas that are driving results."

Google added that the new flow of these reports "can help you quickly understand how customers interact with your marketing throughout the purchase cycle, making it easy for you to take action in the areas that are driving results." Google has combined some reports and removed others to help you get the most important insights, faster, the company said.

These attribution reports are included in the Overview, Top paths, Path metrics, Assisted conversions and Model comparison.

The revamped overview page helps you better visualize your customers’ paths to conversion. For example, you can see the percentage of customers who converted after multiple clicks on your ads. You’ll also be able to see the percentage of customers who engaged with your ads on each device, and who did so using more than one device.

Model comparison helps you compare your cost per conversion and return on ad spend for different attribution models, such as last click, rules-based, and data-driven attribution. Attribution reports can be found in Google Ads by clicking the tools icon in the upper right. Then, under Measurement, select Attribution.

Ginny Marvin has more details at Search Engine Land.

Forum discussion at Twitter.