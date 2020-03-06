Google My Business Now Will Review All Photos & Videos Before Publication

Google said yesterday that now before it publishes any of your photos or videos you post in a Google My Business or Google Maps listing, it will review it before it can be published. Google said "We've made changes to our photo and video content policy. All photos and videos are now reviewed before publication." I am waiting to hear back how these reviews will be done, how much will be machine based versus human based.

Google posted this on the Google My Business Twitter handle:

We've made changes to our photo and video content policy. All photos and videos are now reviewed before publication. If you're having issues adding photos, check out our photo criteria: https://t.co/XR21n7uM9Z — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) March 5, 2020

This will likely slow down the process of getting new photos up on Google local listings.

Here is some of the feedback from local SEOs:

I think you've just shot the popularity of GMB posts (what there is) in the foot! 🤦‍♂️ — Andy Simpson (@ndyjsimpson) March 5, 2020

Update: Waiting to hear directly from Google: