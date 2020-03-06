Both Gary Illyes & Martin Splitt Photobomb John Mueller In Hangout

Mar 6, 2020 • 6:56 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Gary Illyes & Martin Splitt Photobomb John Mueller During Hangout

Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt and John Mueller are not traveling for the next couple months and because of that they are all in the same office together. What happens when John Mueller is doing a live hangout and Gary and Martin are not too far? They photobomb it.

This is not the first time, Gary has done this before.

Credit goes to @ChrisRadny for this photo on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Beijing Sleep Pod
 
blog comments powered by Disqus