Google now accepts RVs (recreational vehicles) and campers in Google Vehicle Ads. Google posted this on Friday afternoon and wrote, "Vehicle ads will be expanding to include recreational vehicles (RVs) and campers."

Here are the vehicle types that Vehicle Ads now supports: RV, ATV, motorcycles, motor bikes, boats, planes, farm vehicles, go-karts, race cars, and any vehicle requiring a commercial license.

"This means you'll be able to advertise your RV and camper inventory on Google, reaching a broader audience of potential buyers," Google wrote.

Google said that dealerships must have a valid dealership license in the states, territories, or provinces where the RVs and campers are located and/or offered for sale.

You should review the Vehicle ads policies.

Forum discussion at X.