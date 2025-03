Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google now accepts RVs (recreational vehicles) and campers in Google Vehicle Ads. Google posted this on Friday afternoon and wrote, "Vehicle ads will be expanding to include recreational vehicles (RVs) and campers."

Here are the vehicle types that Vehicle Ads now supports: RV, ATV, motorcycles, motor bikes, boats, planes, farm vehicles, go-karts, race cars, and any vehicle requiring a commercial license.

"This means you'll be able to advertise your RV and camper inventory on Google, reaching a broader audience of potential buyers," Google wrote.

Google said that dealerships must have a valid dealership license in the states, territories, or provinces where the RVs and campers are located and/or offered for sale.

You should review the Vehicle ads policies.

Forum discussion at X.