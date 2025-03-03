Google Tests AI Overviews In Germany, Switzerland, Italy & More

While we've seen AI Overviews in the United States for a while now, and while Google has expanded them to 100+ countries - they are still not officially launched in many European countries like Germany, Switzerland, Italy and others (Spain also). Well, now we are hearing that Google is testing AI Overviews in those countries.

Olaf Kopp said he spotted them being tested in Germany, and he posted this screenshot on LinkedIn:

Google Ai Overview Germany

Robert Henniger added that he also is seeing them being tested in Switzerland and shared this screenshot:

Google Ai Overview Germany2

And Stefano posted on X that he saw them show up on his father's Android device in Italy. He did not share a screenshot. Update, he sent a screenshot on X:

Google Aio Italy

Here is one from Escrito por Chesus Rodrigo showing Google testing it in Spain:

Google Aio Spain

All three of those countries are not listed in the supported countries list for AI Overviews.

I mean, it would not surprise me that Google is testing them in those countries and we await official news from Google as to when they may roll out in those countries.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

