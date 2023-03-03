Google Local Posts Updates & Test Interfaces

Google is testing a few interfaces for the Google Posts and updates in the local interfaces. One is to overlay the Google updates in the images for the business listing and the other is to show a "more posts" button in the Google Posts overlay in Google Search.

Khushal Bherwani noticed the Google updates/posts text being overlayed on the business images in the mobile search results for a local knowledge panel. He posted about it on Twitter:

Keyur Shah posted on Twitter the "more posts" user interface feature:

I was getting the feeling that Google Posts would be shut down at some point but maybe my feelings were off.

