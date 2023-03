Microsoft Bing is testing placing a site's favicon on the right side of the search result title's snippet. We are accustomed to seeing it on the left for Google search results, we even saw Bing testing it on the left on mouse cursor hover over, but here it is being tested on the right.

Shameem Adhikarath posted an example on Twitter:

Here is what I see:

Bing has also tested showing favicons in the people also ask.

Forum discussion at Twitter.