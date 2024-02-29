Daily Search Forum Recap: February 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may have been another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Most SEOs dislike Google more now than they did in the past. Microsoft will bring back Bing Deep Search for testing. Google is testing popular opinion carousels in Search. Google Ads support reps may use Google Translate to communicate. Google Local pack results have "people like" justifications in blue.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Early Signs: Google Search Ranking Update On February 28 & 29th
I am seeing early signs of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update starting yesterday, February 28th, and into today, February 29th. The chatter started to spike yesterday amongst the SEO community and some of the third-party rank tracking tools are showing a spike in volatility.
-
Bing Deep Search To Start Testing Again This Week
Microsoft may start to test Bing's Deep Search features again in the wild after pulling back its testing earlier this month. As a reminder, Deep Search is an enhancement to Bing Search that provides "deeper and richer exploration of the web," Microsoft originally said.
-
Survey Says Most SEOs Dislike Google Now More Than Before
There is no doubt that Google is going through a rough patch right now on many fronts. Between all the complaints about search quality, all the search bugs, the revelations from the DOJ investigation, shaking the cushions, Gemini's faults, the list goes on and on... It is no wonder SEOs like Google far less today than they did years ago.
-
Google Ads Support Chat Reps May Be Using Google Translate
Did you know that some Google Ads support representatives you are chatting with may be using Google Translate? They may be automatically translating your questions from English or whatever language and then responding with Google Translate from their language to yours.
-
Google Local Pack People Like Justifications
Google is testing a new design and feature for its local justifications section. There is this "people likes" section that is shaded in blue and really stands out under the local pack snippet results.
-
Google Popular Opinions Search Carousel
Google Search is testing a section, a carousel, named "Popular opinions." The section shows articles with opinions on products or other topics. The example below shows, what looks like, review articles probably fitted with affiliate links.
-
Making Origami Lanterns At Google
Here are some Googlers and others making origami lanterns at the Google office. This is at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hi Elizabeth, These are related to this same case in which the system interprets a brand query as non-brand. The team is working to adresss it. I do want to confirm that this is not related to Direct Business Search., AdsLiaison on X
- Hi, Smart bidding strategies, including target ROAS, will count and optimize conversions for the window you choose. So if your conversion window is set for 30 days, that's what it will optimize for. This page on conversion windows has more info you might , AdsLiaison on X
- Not a single disavow I did from 2019 to 2022 (at an employer's request) yielded any discernible uplift whatsoever. Complete waste of time. And don't get me started on the scores/ratings of the disavow tools., Blair MacGregor on X
- That can happen - in the general help page for it. Posting in the help forum with the details (URLs) is sometimes insightful. You can also just request a review and if there's something, John Mueller on X
- We’re proud to announce our 2024 Google Premier Partners. Visit the directory to find the right partner to help grow your business with Google Ads, Google Ads on X
- Yes, we are thinking about that - I find myself similarly often entering through Bing, then clearing and changing the tone. Suboptimal., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Google soliciting SMBs testimonials that promote the value of digital advertising (read: Google). Wonder how they're going to use these ... PR/next antitrust trial perhaps? Ads ARE patriotic!, Greg Sterling on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- YouTube expands free editing app to 13 new markets
- Google faces $2.27 billion lawsuit by publishers over advertising practices
- Google Analytics 4 launches default Google Ads report
- 4 SEO tips to elevate the user experience
- WalkerOS: A data collection alternative to gtag.js
Feedback:
