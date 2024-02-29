Daily Search Forum Recap: February 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Most SEOs dislike Google more now than they did in the past. Microsoft will bring back Bing Deep Search for testing. Google is testing popular opinion carousels in Search. Google Ads support reps may use Google Translate to communicate. Google Local pack results have "people like" justifications in blue.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Primary Channel Group, Google Analytics What's New

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.