Did you know that some Google Ads support representatives you are chatting with may be using Google Translate? They may be automatically translating your questions from English or whatever language and then responding with Google Translate from their language to yours.

This happened to Thomas Eccel, who actually was a Google Ads support rep back in the day, but now is a Google Ads consultant. He wrote on LinkedIn, "Google Translate now integrated in Google Ads Support." "In this case the agent might have written in Portuguese and the outcome for me was in English," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

I am not sure I like this because, as you know, things get lost in translation. Especially technical things like Google Ads support.

Thomas wrote, "This might benefit Google if they have shortage of available agents per market / language and can now use any agent to provide any language. I started my Google Ads career back in the Google Ads Support as an agent."

He posted:

An agent has to ask you if you have further questions

Only if he provides you with the solution he/she can put your case on status "Solution offered" and this counts as his/her target.

Normally an agent needs to "Solution offer" 15 cases per day.

Have you seen Google Ads reps using Google Translate to help you?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.