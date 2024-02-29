Bing Deep Search To Start Testing Again This Week

Feb 29, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Airplane

Microsoft may start to test Bing's Deep Search features again in the wild after pulling back its testing earlier this month. As a reminder, Deep Search is an enhancement to Bing Search that provides "deeper and richer exploration of the web," Microsoft originally said.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said on X last night when asked about when Deep Search will return, "Back on a large flight (hopefully) this week. Much better!"

Here are those posts:

Microsoft pulled the test flights of Deep Search a few weeks ago after its initial test release was pretty poor. I was able to test Bing Deep Search in the wild and, well, it didn't go well, to say the least.

Earlier this month Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said, "It turned out to be more popular than we anticipated," that Microsoft initially "really though it is more of a research tool," but clearly many want to try it out beyond researchers. Parakhin said they "need to fix caching" and make Deep Search "more robust." He said it will be "coming back soon."

Well, now it looks like it will be back in the coming days.

Deep Search uses Bing's existing web and search index , plus its search ranking system but "enhances them with GPT-4," the company said. With Deep Search, GPT-4 inputs the search query and then expands that query into a "more comprehensive description of what an ideal set of results should include," they added. Deep Search aims to bring "back relevant results that often don't show up in typical search results." It does this by using "querying techniques" to find pages that might match an "expanded query, rewriting the query on my behalf, and searching for those variations too," they said.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 29, 2024

Feb 29, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Early Signs: Google Search Ranking Update On February 28 & 29th

Feb 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Survey Says Most SEOs Dislike Google Now More Than Before

Feb 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Popular Opinions Search Carousel

Feb 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Support Chat Reps May Be Using Google Translate

Feb 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Deep Search To Start Testing Again This Week

Feb 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Local Pack People Like Justifications
Next Story: Google Ads Support Chat Reps May Be Using Google Translate

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.