Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's local pack dropped the ability to see more results, for 16+ hours. Google Search's travel/hotel listings are being hijacked in the EU regions. Google Analytics 4 now has a new default Google Ads report. Google Ads now color codes the limited by budget status. Microsoft wanted to sell Bing Search to Apple but Apple said it had quality issues, Google said.

