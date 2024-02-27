Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's local pack dropped the ability to see more results, for 16+ hours. Google Search's travel/hotel listings are being hijacked in the EU regions. Google Analytics 4 now has a new default Google Ads report. Google Ads now color codes the limited by budget status. Microsoft wanted to sell Bing Search to Apple but Apple said it had quality issues, Google said.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results
    Google has dropped the "more places," "view all" and links to see more local results from the local pack, the places box, in the Google Search results. This happened last night around 5 pm ET, and I thought it was a bug, but so far, Google has not yet fixed the issue.
  • Google Europe Search Hijacking Bug With TripAdvisor, Booking, Hotel.com & More
    Google Search may have a bug in the European regions with hotel listings being hijacked by spammy sites. Google will show TripAdvisor, Hotels.com, Booking.com and other legit sites in its search results but when you click on those listings, you're taken to a different site, a spammy site.
  • Report: Microsoft Tried Selling Bing To Apple But Search Quality Issues Held It Back
    According to a court filing by Google, Microsoft tried to sell Bing, its search engine, to Apple but Apple did not want it because of search quality issues and lack of investment. Plus, Microsoft pitched Apple to make Bing the default search engine but that was rejected as well.
  • Google Analytics Adds New Default Google Ads Report
    Google Analytics seems to have added a new default Google Ads report to the performance reporting section. This is if you have linked your Google Analytics 4 profile with your Google Ads account.
  • Google Ads Limited By Budget Status Now Color Coded
    Google Ads now will use colors, like yellow and red background highlights, for the "limited by budget" status column. I assume a yellow indicator color is not as limited as a red indicator color.
  • Google Photos Sprinkle Waffle
    Here is an old photo I just recently found on Instagram but is from way back in 2015. It is of a fancy looking waffle in a Google Photos box, it looks delicious but by now I am sure it is pretty hard to eat.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

