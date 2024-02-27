According to a court filing by Google, Microsoft tried to sell Bing, its search engine, to Apple but Apple did not want it because of search quality issues and lack of investment. Plus, Microsoft pitched Apple to make Bing the default search engine but that was rejected as well.

This news comes from CNBC from over the weekend that reads, "Microsoft offered to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2018, Google said in a court filing earlier this month. The document, from Google’s antitrust case against the U.S. Justice Department, was unsealed on Friday."

It goes on to say that "in the filing earlier this month, Google argued that Microsoft pitched Apple in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020 about making Bing the default in Apple’s Safari web browser, but each time, Apple said no, citing quality issues with Bing."

"In each instance, Apple took a hard look at the relative quality of Bing versus Google and concluded that Google was the superior default choice for its Safari users. That is competition," Google wrote in the filing.

“Microsoft search quality, their investment in search, everything was not significant at all,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, according to the filing. “And so everything was lower. So the search quality itself wasn’t as good. They weren’t investing at any level comparable to Google or to what Microsoft could invest in. And their advertising organization and how they monetize was not very good either.”

Here is more on that:

Interesting story! -> Annie Lennox is partially why iPhone search remained Google and not Bing



From Apple's John Gianandrea in the filing: "{In 2018), a recent example is ‘annie lennox first band’. Google gets ‘the tourists’ as a web answer. Bing highlights the same answer but… pic.twitter.com/TIvfFJwOcX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 26, 2024

What if Apple did go through with it? There has been so many rumors of Apple building a web search engine over the years.

