Report: Microsoft Tried Selling Bing To Apple But Search Quality Issues Held It Back

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Bing Apple Robot

According to a court filing by Google, Microsoft tried to sell Bing, its search engine, to Apple but Apple did not want it because of search quality issues and lack of investment. Plus, Microsoft pitched Apple to make Bing the default search engine but that was rejected as well.

This news comes from CNBC from over the weekend that reads, "Microsoft offered to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2018, Google said in a court filing earlier this month. The document, from Google’s antitrust case against the U.S. Justice Department, was unsealed on Friday."

It goes on to say that "in the filing earlier this month, Google argued that Microsoft pitched Apple in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020 about making Bing the default in Apple’s Safari web browser, but each time, Apple said no, citing quality issues with Bing."

"In each instance, Apple took a hard look at the relative quality of Bing versus Google and concluded that Google was the superior default choice for its Safari users. That is competition," Google wrote in the filing.

“Microsoft search quality, their investment in search, everything was not significant at all,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, according to the filing. “And so everything was lower. So the search quality itself wasn’t as good. They weren’t investing at any level comparable to Google or to what Microsoft could invest in. And their advertising organization and how they monetize was not very good either.”

Here is more on that:

What if Apple did go through with it? There has been so many rumors of Apple building a web search engine over the years.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Europe Search Hijacking Bug With TripAdvisor, Booking, Hotel.com & More

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Analytics Adds New Default Google Ads Report

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Limited By Budget Status Now Color Coded

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results (It's Back)

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

Report: Microsoft Tried Selling Bing To Apple But Search Quality Issues Held It Back

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2024

Feb 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Photos Sprinkle Waffle
Next Story: Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results (It's Back)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.