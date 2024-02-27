Google Ads now will use colors, like yellow and red background highlights, for the "limited by budget" status column. I assume a yellow indicator color is not as limited as a red indicator color.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted this on LinkedIn with this branded screenshot:

Thomas added:

🔴 Red: color of danger, sacrifice, heat and courage -> try it out, increase your budget.

🟡 Yellow: color of happiness and sunshine. Associated with enthusiasm and hope -> hope you increase your budget.

Limited by budget is a bid strategy status that's used when your average daily budget is lower than the recommended amount. If you set a bid adjustment that increases your bids, then your resulting bid may increase the number of auctions your ad is eligible for. In turn, a higher resulting bid can lead to your campaign becoming "limited by budget". In that case, your budget may prevent you from getting all the new traffic available for your campaign.

Here is what Google says about this:

Where you'll see it : A bid strategy can have the status "limited by budget" appear in the status column of the campaigns table. This means that your budget is lower than the recommended average daily budget.

: A bid strategy can have the status "limited by budget" appear in the status column of the campaigns table. This means that your budget is lower than the recommended average daily budget. Why it appears : When your budget is below the recommended amount, it's possible that your budget can't accommodate all of the traffic available for your keywords and other campaign targeting settings. To make sure that your budget lasts throughout the day, Google Ads will reduce how often your ads appear. Ads in the campaign can still appear, but might not appear as often as they could.

: When your budget is below the recommended amount, it's possible that your budget can't accommodate all of the traffic available for your keywords and other campaign targeting settings. To make sure that your budget lasts throughout the day, Google Ads will reduce how often your ads appear. Ads in the campaign can still appear, but might not appear as often as they could. What it means : A campaign that's limited by budget can still be successful and help you meet your business goals. But there might be opportunities to gain more exposure if you're able to increase your budget.

: A campaign that's limited by budget can still be successful and help you meet your business goals. But there might be opportunities to gain more exposure if you're able to increase your budget. What to do next: Click the budget simulator in the campaigns table to review how much exposure your campaign might receive if you use a different budget. You can also consider lowering your Target CPA or raising your Target ROAS in the limited campaign. Or you can lower your bid adjustment to try to fit more clicks or video views within your budget.

