Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Local Service Ads opts advertisers into booking links, by default, and then charges them for those leads. Google is doing more work to make crawling more efficient. Bing is testing a new UI for links in the Copilot answers. Bing is testing underlined and bolded sponsored results, also gray ones. There was a bug with the Google Ads sitelinks creation page that put competitor URLs some campaigns.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Sitelinks Creation Page Bug With Prefill Functionality
Google Ads had a bug with the sitelinks creation page, where the prefill functionality was not working right. Google confirmed the issue and said it was "very limited and was not widespread."
-
Google Local Service Ads Booking Links Now Charges Like Calls Automatically
Google has sent out an email to its Google Local Service Ads advertisers, notifying them that they are now letting searchers use a booking link to schedule an appointment or service, when the booking link is detected on the Google Business Profile of that business.
-
Bing Tests Underlined & Bold Sponsored Results
A few weeks ago, we saw Microsoft testing green colored sponsored URLs for the Bing search results. Now I am seeing reports of both underlined and bolded URLs and titles of the sponsored results, where the organic/free listings are not underlined or bolded.
-
Google: There Is A Lot More Work To Do To Make Crawling More Efficient
Last April 2024, Gary Illyes from Google said he was on a mission to make web crawling more efficient, he wanted to "figure out how to crawl even less, and have fewer bytes on wire." Gary updated us saying "there's lots more in works" for this but implies some improvements have already been made.
-
Bing Tests New Links UI For Copilot AI Answers
Microsoft is testing another user interface and experience for the links they show within its AI Answers, the Copilot responses. These links show with a hyperlink icon and the domain name spelled out, and then when you mouse over it, it has a carousel you can flip through for more links.
-
Google Boxing Ring
Here is an interesting miniature version of boxing ring at the Google office in Mexico. I am not sure what this is about, but it 100% caught my eye. It fits maybe 2 adults, maybe...
