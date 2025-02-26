A few weeks ago, we saw Microsoft testing green-colored sponsored URLs for the Bing search results. Now I am seeing reports of both underlined and bolded URLs and titles of the sponsored results, where the organic/free listings are not underlined or bolded.

Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots on X of the underlined Bing ads - here are one of those screenshots:

Sachin Patel posted screenshots on X of the bolded Bing ads - here are on of those screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 Bing test underline url for sponsored ads on serp.



Snap of test and without test for same query. pic.twitter.com/Up8L3an5dy — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 19, 2025

Bing tests black bold URLs for ads and normal black for Google. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ejoFNVPzJA — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 22, 2025

Bing sponsored titles are underlined, and sometimes appear in bold black. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/t6Z4OEtUpT — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 25, 2025

There is also this light gray test:

Bing is testing a new design for sponsored links, featuring a light gray website name and a black URL.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ksd2GIuO8V — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 25, 2025

