Bing Tests Underlined & Bold Sponsored Results

Bing Pattern

A few weeks ago, we saw Microsoft testing green-colored sponsored URLs for the Bing search results. Now I am seeing reports of both underlined and bolded URLs and titles of the sponsored results, where the organic/free listings are not underlined or bolded.

Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots on X of the underlined Bing ads - here are one of those screenshots:

Bing Underline Ads

Sachin Patel posted screenshots on X of the bolded Bing ads - here are on of those screenshots:

Bing Bold Ads

Here are more screenshots:

There is also this light gray test:

Forum discussion at X and X.

 

