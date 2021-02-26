Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2021

Feb 26, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Page Experience Update Won't Be Massive, Mobile-First Indexing Deadline & Partner Program Changes
    Google may have pushed another algorithm update starting this past weekend, I almost did not cover it. There was also a possible local search ranking update by Google over the past two days. Google's Danny Sullivan said...
  • Possible Google Local Ranking Update February 24th & 25th?
    Generally when it comes to a Google local ranking algorithm update, you need to wait a week or so to see the chatter from the local SEO community. I am not seeing that chatter yet but BrightLocal's tracking tool is lighting up over the past two days, showing signs of serious fluctuations in the local rankings in Google Search.
  • Watch The Google Search Central Live Recording
    If you missed the live Google Search Central Live conference from the other day, you are in luck, the recording is now officially available on YouTube. It is relatively short for a conference and won't take you too long to watch.
  • Google: URL Structure Matters For International Sites & Adult Content
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the place where your URL structure matters most is likely with international websites and sites that have sections of adult oriented content. It will help Google figure out the site better and know how to segment or filter elements if you have the proper URL structure.
  • Pass Google PageRank To Mailto Or Telephone Links - Nah
    Here is a fun SEO question I found the other day where Google's John Mueller if Google passes PageRank to mailto or telephone hyperlinks. The answer is no, Google only follows links between canonical URLs and in mailto and tel links, there is no real canonical set.
  • Google Tests Playing Videos As Overlays In Search
    Google Search for many queries and search result pages shows a video box that takes searchers to videos mostly on YouTube but other platforms as well. Now, Google is testing playing those videos directly in the search results page and not taking you to YouTube.com or the site the video is hosted on.
  • Google Maze Pen
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram back in December 2016 of a special pen. This pen, if you can get your hands on, gives you the opportunity to unlock the secrets of the search algorithm. That is

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Page Experience Update Won't Be Massive, Mobile-First Indexing Deadline & Partner Program Changes
 
blog comments powered by Disqus