Pass Google PageRank To Mailto Or Telephone Links - Nah

Feb 26, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Toolbar PageRank

Here is a fun SEO question I found the other day where Google's John Mueller if Google passes PageRank to mailto or telephone hyperlinks. The answer is no, Google only follows links between canonical URLs and in mailto and tel links, there is no real canonical set.

Here is the Q&A on Twitter:

Here is a mailto HTML link which triggers your email client to open and send an email to this email address:

Here is a telephone HTML link which triggers your phone or your computer's calling program to dial this phone number:

Why would you want to pass Google PageRank to those locations is something I do not understand but the question is new.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

